NEW DELHI, April 26 The Indian cabinet approved
raising voting rights of stakeholders in private banks to 26
percent from 10 percent, a senior minister said on Thursday, in
a long-awaited boost for the banking sector.
"The cabinet has cleared banking laws (Amendment Bill 2011).
It also approved increase of voting rights from 10 percent to 26
percent for private-sector banks," Information and Broadcasting
Minister Ambika Soni told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
With the government staring at a slowing economy, triggered
by a lack of reforms, the announcement could bring some cheer to
investors, but needs to be cleared by parliament.
(Reporting by C.K. Nayak; editing by Malini Menon)