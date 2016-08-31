NEW DELHI Aug 31 The Indian cabinet has eased
rules for quicker settlement of disputes in the construction
sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday, to pump
liquidity and activate some of the stranded real estate and
infrastructure projects.
Jaitley said the government and the central bank would also
consider to de-stress stalled construction projects to help
improve liquidity in the short run.
India's construction sector accounts for 8 percent of the
country's gross domestic product.
