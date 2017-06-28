BRIEF-First Abu Dhabi Bank appoints Martyn Hoccom as acting group treasurer
* Appoints Martyn Hoccom as acting group treasurer Source: http://bit.ly/2t2HGKN Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 28 India's cabinet on Wednesday approved raising allowances of government employees and pensioners, a move that is expected to boost consumer demand but strain public finances.
The one-off increase, to be effective from July 1, is estimated to cost the federal exchequer 307.4 billion rupees ($4.76 billion) per annum, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after the cabinet meeting.
While higher allowances will benefit millions of public sector workers, they are expected to fuel demand-driven price pressures, posing an upside risk to the central bank's inflation projections.
($1 = 64.5300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
CLEVELAND, June 28 Ohio's Republican-controlled legislature voted on Wednesday to freeze enrollment in the state's Medicaid healthcare insurance for the poor, setting the stage for a showdown with Republican Governor John Kasich, who favors expanding the program.
SHANGHAI, June 29 China will push to diversify how it pays the healthcare costs for its nearly 1.4 billion people in a bid to stem "irrational growth" of medical costs, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.