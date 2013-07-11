UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI, July 11 India's cabinet has approved planned stake sales in state-run India Tourism Development Corp Ltd and State Trading Corp of India Ltd, a government minister said on Thursday.
The cabinet also approved setting up of a new regulatory body for the aviation sector to replace the current regulator, information and broadcasting minister Manish Tewari told reporters.
(Reporting by C.K. Nayak; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources