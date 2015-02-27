MUMBAI Feb 27 The firm behind Cafe Coffee Day,
India's biggest homegrown coffee chain, is set for a market
debut that could value it at almost $1 billion, even as the
country's burgeoning cafe culture draws global giants Starbucks
and McDonald's.
Cafe Coffee Day, a cafe pioneer in India, aims to list a 20
percent stake, raising roughly $200 million, within the next
quarter, sources with direct knowledge of the plans said.
It has hired investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital and
Citigroup among other advisors and plans to file for the listing
by the end of April, the sources said.
Cafe Coffee Day, Citi and Kotak did not respond to requests
for comment.
India's biggest cafe operator opened its first shop in 1996
and has grown to more than 1,500 outlets as more young, urban
consumers opt for cappuccino over tea and seek out spaces to
socialise in overcrowded, traffic-congested cities.
The IPO comes as India's sluggish economy is showing signs
of life, fuelling hopes of a consumer spending recovery that has
boosted shares in food chain operators such as Jubilant
Foodworks Ltd, which owns the Domino's Pizza franchise
in India.
Jubilant shares are up 20 percent this year and trade at a
forward price-to-earnings ratio of 62.5 times, nearly 4 times
the average across the NSE shares index.
India's cafe market is worth 18.2 billion rupees and is
growing at 20 percent annually, according to estimates by
consultancy Technopak.
"This company would see heavy interest from investors given
it's a play on the high potential Indian consumer sector, and
due to a revival in the Indian IPO market," said Nirakar
Pradhan, chief investment officer at Future Generali India Life
Insurance.
Still, the chain faces competition from global rivals that
have already edged out some peers. Italy's Lavazza in August
announced plans to pull out of the cafe business in India by
selling its Barista chain.
Tata Starbucks Ltd, a joint venture between the
Seattle-based chain and India's Tata Global Beverages Ltd
, has opened 68 shops across India in the past two
years.
"Starbucks has been looking at India for 10 years now, but
only got in two years ago. They have to make up for lost time,"
said Harminder Sahni of retail consulting firm Wazir Advisors.
Meanwhile, Hardcastle Restaurants, one of two McDonald's
franchises in India, plans to have 50-75 McCafes by the end of
the year, up from its current 30.
($1 = 61.9807 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Jason Neely)