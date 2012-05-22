MUMBAI, May 22 India's overnight cash rate ended at 8.25/8.30 percent on Tuesday, higher than the previous close of 8.20/25, as demand for funds rose at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle.

Liquidity conditions remained tight, with banks' repo borrowings from the Reserve Bank of India easing only marginally to 952.90 billion rupees from 1.04 trillion rupees on Monday, well about the central bank comfort zone.

The falls in the rupee to record lows are sparking hopes for more bond purchases via open market operations, as the central bank would need to offset the impact on rupee liquidity from its dollar sales.

Traders said call rates were mildly supported ahead of any potential OMO announcements for this week after RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn hinted at such a move on Monday, though no official announcement has followed.

"OMO will infuse liquidity in the coming week and will keep a lid on the rate curve, including the call rate to some extent," a rate trader at a foreign bank said.

Volume in the call money market was lower at 210.50 billion rupees, compared with 271.46 billion rupees on Monday, while the weighted average rate was unchanged at 8.24 percent.

Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose to 408.54 billion rupees versus 362.36 billion rupees on Tuesday, with the weighted average rate unmoved at 7.97 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 147.17 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.07 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)