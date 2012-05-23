Indian overnight cash rates were unchanged on Wednesday from
their previous close of 8.25/8.30 percent, as funding conditions
for banks stayed tight.
Repo borrowings from the central bank rose above 1 trillion
rupees on Wednesday, the third session in a row where it has
stayed around these levels.
Traders also said there were no major debt redemptions or
interest payments due this week, aggravating cash conditions,
especially as government spending for salaries is not expected
to hit the system until the end of the month.
Dealers also expect cash rates to rise around mid-June as
liquidity is expected to be squeezed further due to advance tax
payments by corporates.
"Cash continues to stay tight in the banking system which is
evident from the repo numbers but I do not expect the call rate
to rise beyond 8.50 percent mark in the short-term," a senior
trader at a state-run bank said.
However, continued bond purchases are helping sentiment. The
Reserve Bank of India said after the markets' close on Tuesday
it would buy up to 120 billion rupees of government bonds on
Friday, marking its third consecutive weekly purchase.
The rupee has been hitting a string of record lows since
last week, sparking expectations the RBI would need to intervene
in currency markets and offset the impact on rupee liquidity via
bond purchases.
Volume in the call money market was lower at 193.84 billion
rupees, compared with 210.50 billion rupees on Tuesday, while
the weighted average rate was slightly higher at 8.26 percent
from 8.24 percent.
Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market rose slightly to 410.08 billion rupees
versus 408.54 billion rupees on Tuesday, with the weighted
average rate 1 basis point lower at 7.96 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 165.91 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat)