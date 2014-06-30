BRIEF-Alza Real Estate FY result turns to net profit of 17.4 mln euros
* FY net profit 17.4 million euros ($18.5 million) versus loss 50.7 million euros year ago
MUMBAI, June 30 India's one-day call rate was trading at 9.20 percent, its highest since March 28 as banks refrained from lending due to the June-quarter ending.
Typically banks do not want to lend on the last day of the quarter as this requires setting aside capital which means lower capital adequacy ratio on their balance sheets.
The collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) rate was at 9.49 percent with a weighted average rate of 9.19 percent.
On March 28, the call rate had touched 13.75 percent.
Some dealers do not expect the call rate to go beyond 10 percent on Monday as banks can borrow against collateral from the Reserve Bank of India under the marginal standing facility at 9.00 percent and those who do not have government bonds as collateral, have mostly covered their needs. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LAGOS, March 15 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) plans to reduce loan growth this year to focus on the increased profit to be had from maintaining domestic bond investment levels, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine will impose sanctions on the Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, the central bank said on Wednesday, part of a wider crackdown over increased tensions in eastern separatist regions.