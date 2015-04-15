TORONTO, April 15 Canada and India are expected
to announce Wednesday a uranium supply deal worth hundreds of
millions of dollars where Canadian producer Cameco Corp
would provide fuel for Indian reactors, according to a newspaper
report on Wednesday.
It is anticipated an agreement will be announced on the
second day of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to
Canada, said the Globe and Mail report citing unnamed sources.
Canada banned exports of uranium and nuclear hardware to
India in the 1970s after New Delhi used Canadian technology to
develop a nuclear bomb. The two countries put this behind them
with a deal that took effect in 2013 with the symbolic
Canada-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.
Modi arrived in Canada on April 14 for a short visit, the
first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister in 42 years.
