TORONTO, April 15 Canada and India are expected to announce Wednesday a uranium supply deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars where Canadian producer Cameco Corp would provide fuel for Indian reactors, according to a newspaper report on Wednesday.

It is anticipated an agreement will be announced on the second day of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Canada, said the Globe and Mail report citing unnamed sources.

Canada banned exports of uranium and nuclear hardware to India in the 1970s after New Delhi used Canadian technology to develop a nuclear bomb. The two countries put this behind them with a deal that took effect in 2013 with the symbolic Canada-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

Modi arrived in Canada on April 14 for a short visit, the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister in 42 years. (Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by W Simon)