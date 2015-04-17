By John Tilak and Euan Rocha
| TORONTO, April 16
TORONTO, April 16 Top executives at Canada's
largest banks, insurers and pension funds sounded a bullish over
investing in India after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi,
who is making the first bilateral visit to Canada by an Indian
premier for 42 years.
Modi held a roundtable with the heads of major Canadian
financial institutions in Toronto on Thursday, stressing that
his government is focused on reducing bureaucracy and investment
hurdles, and adding it would welcome investments in
infrastructure projects.
He also said that he understood the need for consistency in
regulation and that India has learnt from its past missteps.
The message resonated with Canadian business heads, some of
whose firms have already lined up, or raised funds to invest in
India following Modi's election victory last year.
"It's great to see a leader who's focused on reducing red
tape, reducing roadblocks, and encouraging development." said
Dean Connor, chief executive of insurer Sun Life Financial Inc
that has had a presence in India for over 15 years.
"I don't think anybody thinks it will be easy, but he is an
impressive leader and he's got an impressive track record," said
Connor, noting that Modi clearly expressed that his government
would not pursue retrospective application of tax rules, which
has been a problematic issue for investors in the past.
Canadian pension funds and insurers have been pouring money
into infrastructure, real estate, logistics and other assets
overseas in the last few years, as they chase long-term returns.
Last year, Canada's largest pension fund manager the Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it would invest $332
million in infrastructure projects in India via a tie-up with
engineering and construction firm Larsen & Toubro.
Thats move came shortly after CPPIB had outlined investments in
Indian real estate.
"We see great growth potential in India, and are encouraged
by the significant reforms Prime Minister Modi has achieved less
than one year after taking office," said Scotiabank CEO Brian
Porter.
Others like Fairfax Financial run by noted value
investor Prem Watsa are equally bullish. Watsa, who met with
Modi briefly on Wednesday, earlier this year raised $1 billion
via an IPO, with the funds exclusively earmarked for investments
in India.
"The opportunities are huge and the $1 billion, we think is
just the first billion we will be investing there," said Watsa,
while speaking at Fairfax's shareholder meeting on Thursday.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and John Tilak)