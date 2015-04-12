By Frank Jack Daniel
| NEW DELHI, April 12
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian and Canadian
negotiators are rushing to iron out differences in a
long-stalled foreign investment protection pact in time for
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the north American
nation next week, an Indian government source said.
Modi arrives in Canada on April 14 for a two -ay visit, the
first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister in 42
years.
"The negotiation teams are working even today in Ottawa,"
the source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Negotiations for the agreement, which seeks to protect legal
rights of Canadian and Indian investors doing business in the
two countries, were concluded in June 2007, but it has yet to be
ratified.
Concerns in New Delhi over certain provisions of the
negotiated pact, which allow a foreign investor to sue the host
country at an international dispute settlement agency, are
believed to be the reason behind the deadlock.
Several investors have taken the Indian government to
international arbitration in recent years, citing provisions of
bilateral investment protection agreements.
After Modi's victory in national elections last year, the
Canadian government said it expected the new Indian leader to
finally sign the agreement.
The two countries are also negotiating a free trade
agreement, but progress has been slow.
Canada is home to 1.2 million Indians but the size of
bilateral trade is a relatively small $6 billion a year.
Modi's trip could also clinch a fuel supply agreement with
Canada's biggest uranium producer, Cameco, two Indian
sources said.
A similar investment agreement with Europe has been
reinvigorated and could be finalised within three months, the
first source added.
(Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)