Samsung Group says will do best to ensure truth revealed in court
SEOUL, Feb 17 Samsung Group said on Friday it will do its best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings, after the arrest of its chief, Jay Y. Lee.
MUMBAI Aug 1 Indian capital goods makers are witnessing the highest strain in their working capital requirements over a five-year period, which is weakening their credit risk profile, ratings agency CRISIL said on Wednesday.
The pressure on equipment manufacturers and construction firms is primarily due to the deferred capital investment plans by their clients since the last fiscal, it said in a study conducted on 50 capital goods firms.
"Project deferment by customers resulted in a 15 percent decline in order inflows for capital goods entities in 2011-12 over the previous year," said Nagarajan Narasimhan, senior director, CRISIL Ratings, in a statement.
The liquidity of these companies has been affected as a large portion of the working capital needs has been funded either through high-cost short-term debt or through delayed payments to suppliers, the agency said.
Tight liquidity and weaker debt protection measures have impacted the credit quality of these firms, it added. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SYDNEY, Feb 17 Virgin Australia Holding Ltd on Friday posted a 48-percent fall in first-half underlying pre-tax earnings and deferred the delivery of new Boeing Co 737MAX aircraft after airfares tumbled due to tough conditions in the domestic aviation market.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.