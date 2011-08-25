NEW DELHI Aug 25 U.S. Private equity firm
Carlyle Group said on Thursday it will invest $26
million in India's Value & Budget Housing Corp (VBHC), a builder
of entry-level housing in the country.
The funds will be used to build new homes, Carlyle said in a
statement. VBHC has sold more than 1,000 homes in the last year
and will begin the sale of another 900 houses next month, the
companies said.
Privately-held VBHC was co-founded by former Citigroup
executive Jaithirth Rao, who is also a former chairman of Indian
software and back-office services firm Mphasis Ltd .
India is plagued by a severe shortage of affordable housing,
with many private developers focusing largely on the luxury
market.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Tony Munroe)