MUMBAI, March 8 Indian regulators signed an
agreement among each other for co-operation on consolidated
supervision and monitoring of financial groups identified as
financial conglomerates.
The regulators who signed the pact were the Reserve Bank of
India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Insurance
Regulatory and Development Authority and Pension Fund Regulatory
and Development Authority, the RBI said in a release on Friday.
The central bank had on Feb. 22 released rules on allowing
companies to start banks in India and such coordination among
regulators is needed for effective supervision, analysts said.
