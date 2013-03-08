MUMBAI, March 8 Indian regulators signed an agreement among each other for co-operation on consolidated supervision and monitoring of financial groups identified as financial conglomerates.

The regulators who signed the pact were the Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, the RBI said in a release on Friday.

The central bank had on Feb. 22 released rules on allowing companies to start banks in India and such coordination among regulators is needed for effective supervision, analysts said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)