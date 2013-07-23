BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
MUMBAI, July 23 The Reserve Bank of India will raise 60 billion rupees ($1 billion) in an auction of 28-day and 56-day cash management bills on July 25.
The auction of the bills, worth 30 billion rupees each, will be through the multiple price method, the RBI said in a release on Tuesday.
($1=59.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage:
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings