MUMBAI, July 23 The Reserve Bank of India will raise 60 billion rupees ($1 billion) in an auction of 28-day and 56-day cash management bills on July 25.

The auction of the bills, worth 30 billion rupees each, will be through the multiple price method, the RBI said in a release on Tuesday.

($1=59.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by John Stonestreet)