Activist CIAM pens fresh letter to Euro Disney board
LONDON, March 14 Activist investor CIAM has written to the board of Euro Disney objecting to plans by Walt Disney Co to take over the company, a letter seen with Reuters showed.
March 28 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,205.6500 24/03 3,172.0800 04/04 3,246.8000 22/03 3,172.0800 04/04 3,163.5800 21/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,126,3500 20/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,105.7700 19/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,107.4900 18/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,397.9800 17/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,423.4100 15/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,690.0200 14/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,162.6400 13/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,157.7900 12/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,149.6000 11/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,220.1700 10/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,266.6300 08/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,216.9000 07/03 3,131.8000 07/03 3,133.3200 06/03 3,131.8000 07/03 3,099.9500 05/03 3,131.8000 07/03 3,114.5200 04/03 3,131.8000 07/03 3,192.3900 03/03 3,131.8000 07/03 3,298.4500 01/03 3,131.8000 07/03 3,302.6700 28/02 3,131.8000 07/03 3,376.5300 27/02 3,131.8000 07/03 3,363.6700 26/02 3,131.8000 07/03 3,154.7200 25/02 3,131.8000 07/03 3,151.4500 24/02 3,131.8000 07/03 3,205.9400 22/02 3,131.8000 07/03 3,120.1800 21/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,092.0800 20/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,356.0900 19/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,318.9200 18/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,131.9500 17/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,214.9200 15/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,153.2700 14/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,138.3800 13/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,133.7600 12/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,098.6100 11/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,162.5400 10/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,172.8400 08/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,152.0300 07/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,140.8300 06/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,088.3200 05/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,105.0600 04/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,181.5200 03/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,232.1900 01/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,189.7000 31/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,143.6800 30/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,147.1600 29/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,191.5800 28/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,162.2700 27/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,225.5900 25/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,233,4600 24/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,116.7500 23/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,120.6800 22/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,098.1200 21/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,090.7000 20/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,156.7700 18/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,188.5400 17/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,084.9400 16/01 3,102.1100 24/01 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Application has been made for listing of, and permission to deal in, HK$50 million 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 14 Canadian pension fund investor Borealis Infrastructure and the infrastructure investing arm of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) said on Tuesday they had agreed to buy a 26 percent stake in Britain's Thames Water.