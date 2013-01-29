BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
Jan 29 India's central bank is close to finalising the guidelines for new bank licences, Duvvuri Subarao, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.
The central bank has responded to the government's recommendations, and is awaiting New Delhi's response on the points raised by the RBI, Subbarao said.
Earlier in the day, the central bank cut the key repo rate and banks' cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points each. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.