MUMBAI, June 12 Indian bank deposits grew faster than advances in the two weeks to May 31, provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.

Deposits grew 1.3 percent to 68.74 trillion rupees ($1.19 trillion), while advances rose 0.9 percent to 53.30 trillion rupees, the central bank said in a statement.

On a year-on-year basis, deposits grew 13.4 percent, while credit rose 14.1 percent. In the year-ago period, deposits were up by 14.4 percent, while credit grew 18.3 percent.

($1=58 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)