MUMBAI, June 26 Indian bank deposits and credit fell in the two weeks to June 14, provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.

In the two weeks to June 14, deposits were down 0.23 percent to 69.51 trillion rupees ($1.15 billion), while credit was lower by 0.39 percent at 53.58 trillion rupees.

On a year-on-year basis, deposits grew 13.61 percent, while credit rose 13.65 percent.

($1=60.48 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)