BRIEF-Muse Biotechnology files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing
* Muse Biotechnology Inc files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lU6OkO)
MUMBAI, June 26 Indian bank deposits and credit fell in the two weeks to June 14, provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.
In the two weeks to June 14, deposits were down 0.23 percent to 69.51 trillion rupees ($1.15 billion), while credit was lower by 0.39 percent at 53.58 trillion rupees.
On a year-on-year basis, deposits grew 13.61 percent, while credit rose 13.65 percent.
($1=60.48 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Muse Biotechnology Inc files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lU6OkO)
LONDON, March 1 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday it made a profit of 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) in 2016, one of the highest in its 26-year history.
CHICAGO, March 1 Cargill Inc shut down its grain elevator in Ottawa, Illinois, after it was damaged by severe storms on Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.