UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MUMBAI Oct 30 Indian banks can adjust their lending rates given the comfortable liquidity in the system, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday.
Subbarao was speaking at the post-policy press conference after cutting banks' cash reserve ratio, or the share of deposits banks must maintain with the central bank as cash, by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent earlier in the day. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts