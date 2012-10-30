MUMBAI Oct 30 Indian banks can adjust their lending rates given the comfortable liquidity in the system, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday.

Subbarao was speaking at the post-policy press conference after cutting banks' cash reserve ratio, or the share of deposits banks must maintain with the central bank as cash, by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent earlier in the day. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)