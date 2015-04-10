Russia c.bank sees lending growth of 5-7 pct in 2017
MOSCOW, March 24 Russia's Central Bank expects lending growth of 5-7 percent this year, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
PUNE, April 10 India's banking sector will undergo major changes over the next few years while the derivatives market will also become more vibrant, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday.
Rajan was adressing students during a convocation ceremony at a banking institute established by the central bank near in Pune city, near India's financial capital Mumbai. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire two kamsarmax bulk carriers built in 2008 at tsuneishi japan (82,107 dwt) and 2011 at hyundai samho korea (81,502 dwt). Vessels have been acquired at an aggregate sum of usd 32.85 million