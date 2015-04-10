PUNE, April 10 India's banking sector will undergo major changes over the next few years while the derivatives market will also become more vibrant, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday.

Rajan was adressing students during a convocation ceremony at a banking institute established by the central bank near in Pune city, near India's financial capital Mumbai.