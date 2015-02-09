MUMBAI Feb 9 Reserve Bank of India Deputy
Governor R. Gandhi said the central bank has been warning
lenders on the need to improve asset quality, reinforcing
concerns about the bad loans that continue to weigh on earnings
in the sector.
Most Indian lenders that have reported results for the
fiscal third-quarter to end-December, have seen their bad loan
ratios widening.
In some cases loan accounts that had already been
restructured turned sour, resulting in so-called slippage.
"Asset quality has always been a concern after the financial
crisis that has happened," Gandhi told reporters in Mumbai.
"We have been continuously cautioning banks about slippage
of stressed assets and we have been guiding banks in recovering
(the bad debt)."
Stressed assets in the Indian banking system, including bad
and restructured loans, are estimated at more than 6 trillion
rupees ($96.7 billion), or more than a tenth of the total loans.
($1 = 62.0700 Indian rupees)
