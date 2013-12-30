Dec 30 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Jan. 3 - cbank * India to sell 40 billion rupees of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.24 percent 2027 bond - cbank * India to sell 20 billion rupees of 9.20 percent 2030 bonds, 20 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2042 bond Source text for Eikon: [here ] (Reporting by Swati Pandey)