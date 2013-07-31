UPDATE 2-Old Mutual break-up on track for 2018 despite UK tech issues-CEO
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
MUMBAI, July 31 The Reserve Bank of India considers the issuance of sovereign bonds as the "least preferred" among the menu of options to finance the current account deficit, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao told analysts at a teleconference on Wednesday.
The comments reiterate Subbarao's comments after the RBI's policy review on Tuesday.
The RBI governor said high interest rates would curb demand for imports demand and reiterated the RBI does not take a position on the level of the exchange rate. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* Approvals result of prolonged IP protection efforts - Trump Org
* Kenya rate cap cuts net interest margin (Recasts with 2017 outlook)