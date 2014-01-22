BRIEF-GSV Capital Corp - Qtrly net investment income $0.17per share
* GSV Capital Corp. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
MUMBAI Jan 22 India cbank says:
* To sell 5 billion rupees ($80.83 million) Of 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-indexed bonds on January 29.
($1 = 61.8600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah)
* GSV Capital Corp. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Anticipates that annual report on form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016 will be filed prior to March 31, 2017
* LPL Financial Holdings - total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of february were about $528 billion, a 2.1 percent increase compared to end of jan