MUMBAI Jan 30 India's central bank will prevent extreme volatility in the rupee, its chief Raghuram Rajan told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

"What I am intent on is to prevent extreme volatility of the rupee, though I am not averse to adjustments," Rajan said in an interview to Bloomberg TV.

The Indian rupee weakened on Thursday amid a global rout after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to further prune its asset purchase programme.

He also added that the Reserve Bank of India needs to be prepared for any volatility in financial markets arising out of a possible fractured mandate in the general elections due by May. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)