MUMBAI, Sept 20 The Reserve Bank of India will
lower its marginal standing facility rate by more than any hike
it makes in the policy repo rate in order to reduce the gap
between them to 100 basis points, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
said on Friday.
The policy repo rate was hiked by 25 basis points to 7.50
percent, while the marginal standing facility rate, for
emergency funds, was reduced by 75 basis points to 9.5 percent
at the RBI policy review on Friday.
Asked at a post-policy news conference how the gap between
the two rates would be narrowed further, Rajan replied: "I don't
know but I can tell you one thing almost surely, the MSF will
have to do most of the walking."
