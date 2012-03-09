BRIEF-Golar LNG Ltd announces pricing of $350 mln of 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2022
MUMBAI, March 9 The Reserve Bank of India on Friday cut the cash reserve ratio for banks by 75 basis points in order to ease tight liquidity in the banking system.
The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio, the share of deposits banks must hold with the central bank, to 4.75 percent, effective Saturday, less than a week ahead of its mid-quarter policy review on March 15. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Says that it received $20 million in new capital funding Source text for Eikon:
* Yellen to testify before Senate * Producer prices rise more than expected By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. Treasuries were steady on Tuesday as investors awaited testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for any new indication on when the U.S. central bank is likely to next raise interest rates. Yellen gives her semiannual Humphrey Hawkins testimony before lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday. Investors reduced expectations of a rate hi