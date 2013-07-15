MUMBAI, July 15 The Reserve Bank of India
imposed penalties on 22 banks for violating rules for customer
identification and anti-money laundering, ranging from 5 million
rupees ($83,400) to around 30 million rupees, it said on Monday.
The RBI had carried out a study of books of accounts and
compliance systems of banks in April 2013 which revealed many
didn't adhere to know-your-customer rules, including those
related to cash transactions, sale of gold coins and import of
gold coins on consignment basis.
The RBI also issued cautionary letters to seven other banks
without imposing any monetary penalty after it was satisfied
with their written or oral submissions.
($1 = 59.9250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)