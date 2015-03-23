UPDATE 3-China March factory activity grows fastest in nearly 5 years on building boom
* Construction booming but new property curbs may drag on growth
NEW DELHI, March 23 There are no differences between the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on creating a public debt management agency, a deputy governor at the central bank said on Monday.
"There are no differences," S. S. Mundra told reporters in New Delhi.
On Sunday, RBI governor Raghuram Rajan cautiously backed a government plan to hand public debt management to a new agency, as the two sides played down reports of friction over the biggest regulatory shake-up in a generation. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Malini Menon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
