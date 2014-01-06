BRIEF-Shinkong Insurance to pay cash dividend of T$1.51 per share for 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.51 per share for 2016
MUMBAI Jan 6 The Reserve Bank of India on Monday allowed Indian companies to issue non-convertible, redeemable bonus preference shares and debentures to non-residents from its reserves.
The RBI added that the permission was not applicable for non-convertible preference shares. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
March 16 Generali CEO Philippe Donnet says in a call on 2016 results:
March 16 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's second interest rate hike in three months, underscoring the diverging policy paths of major global central banks.