BRIEF-Lannebo Fonder ups stake to 6.29 pct in Nordax Group
* Lannebo Fonder AB ups stake to 6,978,772 shares corresponding to 6.29 pct in Nordax Group AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI May 28 The Reserve Bank of India has removed restrictions imposed on banks which earlier prevented lenders from levying penalty on customers for foreclosure of some term deposits.
The central bank said, in a notification issued on Monday, banks can formulate their own interest rate policies on foreclosure of term deposits for better asset-liability management.
Earlier, the RBI had said banks cannot impose penalty on customers by reducing interest rates due on the term deposit provided the individual reinvests the money in another scheme which is longer than the remaining period of the original deposit. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; editing by Malini Menon)
* Lannebo Fonder AB ups stake to 6,978,772 shares corresponding to 6.29 pct in Nordax Group AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, Feb 15 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday that inflation was falling as expected but that did not mean that reaching the 4 percent inflation target was an easy task.
* Said on Tuesday it has received a notice from Banco BIC SA, stating that the bank has sold its whole 1.9 pct stake in BPI within takeover from Caixabank