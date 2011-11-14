NEW DELHI Nov 14 India's inflation trajectory seems to be holding in line with expectations and the October policy guidance given by the central bank still holds, a deputy central banker said on Monday.

In its Oct. 25 mid-quarter review of monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said that a rate hike may not be warranted if inflationary pressures start to ease by December.

Subir Gokarn also said any decision to opt for open market operations will be dictated by liquidity conditions and not based on government bond yields.

Annual wholesale price index (WPI) in October stood at 9.73 percent versus 9.72 percent in September as local prices for energy and food rose despite a sharp pullback in global commodity prices in recent months. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; writing by Abhijit Neogy; editing by Malini Menon)