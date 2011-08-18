BANGALORE Aug 18 The likelihood of oil prices going up sharply is relatively low due to weakening demand, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of India's central bank, said on Thursday.

Gokarn also said the immediate impact of S&P's downgrade of U.S. credit ratings has not been very damaging on India. (Reporting by Arjun Kashyap; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)