NEW DELHI Nov 11 India's economy is expected to grow around 7.5 to 7.6 percent in the current fiscal year that ends in March, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the central bank, said on Friday, adding that the impact of rate hikes is visible on economic growth.

Gokarn also said the economy is clearly in a slowdown mode.

Earlier, India's industrial output grew at its slowest pace in two years in September, providing further evidence of deceleration in the economy and raising the odds of a pause in the central bank's 20-month-old policy tightening cycle.

Production at factories, mines and utilities grew 1.9 percent from a year earlier in September, lower than an downwardly revised 3.6 percent growth a month ago and below the median forecast for a 3.5 percent rise in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, editing by Aradhana Aravindan)