NEW DELHI Nov 11 India's economy is
expected to grow around 7.5 to 7.6 percent in the current fiscal
year that ends in March, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the
central bank, said on Friday, adding that the impact of rate
hikes is visible on economic growth.
Gokarn also said the economy is clearly in a slowdown mode.
Earlier, India's industrial output grew at its slowest pace
in two years in September, providing further evidence of
deceleration in the economy and raising the odds of a pause in
the central bank's 20-month-old policy tightening cycle.
Production at factories, mines and utilities grew 1.9
percent from a year earlier in September, lower than an
downwardly revised 3.6 percent growth a month ago and below the
median forecast for a 3.5 percent rise in a Reuters
poll.
