NEW DELHI Nov 11 The Indian central bank will keep a watch on the liquidity situation to decide on open market operations, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said on Friday.

He added there is no fundamental stress as of now on the Indian banking system.

The bond market has been expecting the central bank to conduct open market operations to help improve demand for government debt since New Delhi increased its second half borrowing target to 2.2 trillion rupees from the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees in late September. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)