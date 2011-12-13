BRIEF-Genworth Financial announces Q4 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW DELHI Dec 13 Indian microfinance institutions will be allowed to borrow up to $10 million from overseas markets, H.R. Khan, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said on Tuesday.
Khan said the RBI will issue a related notification soon. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
PHILADELPHIA, Feb 7 A U.S. judge on Tuesday held off ruling on whether to throw out a government complaint against billionaire investor Leon Cooperman and his firm, Omega Advisors Inc, after the defendant's attorneys requested a dismissal, in a case that could set a legal precedent on insider trading.
* FY gross written premium $381.9 million versus $507.6 million