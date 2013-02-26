BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MUMBAI Feb 26 India's central bank on Tuesday said Anand Sinha will continue as the deputy governor until Jan. 18, 2014.
Sinha will continue to look after departments of banking operations and development, non-banking supervision and urban banks, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.
He will also look after departments of risk monitoring, information technology, expenditure and budgetary control and legal and premises.
Sinha was appointed deputy governor in January 2011 and his terms was to end on Feb. 28. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.