(Corrects titles in last paragraph to deputy governors from
governors)
MUMBAI, April 3 The Indian government has
appointed R Gandhi as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of
India for three years, effective April 3, the central bank said
on Thursday.
Gandhi was the executive director at the Reserve Bank of
India before being promoted to the deputy governor post.
Gandhi will look after the department including banking
operations and development, non-banking supervision, risk
monitoring, urban banks and expenditure and budgetary control.
The RBI has four deputy governors. The other three are Urjit
Patel, H R Khan and K C Chakrabarty.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Douglas
Busvine/Ruth Pitchford)