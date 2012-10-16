(Updates to add details, quotes)

By Shamik Paul

MUMBAI Oct 16 India's fiscal deficit needed to be brought under control, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday, days after the finance minister called on the central bank to take "calibrated risks" to support the struggling economy.

Despite government pressure on the RBI to ease monetary policy, most market participants expect the central bank to leave rates unchanged at its policy review on Oct. 30, due to concerns over inflation and the fiscal deficit.

"As we have articulated time and again, it (monetary policy) has to be in tandem with the fiscal policy," H.R. Khan, a deputy governor of the RBI, said in answer to questions levelled during a banking conference.

"It has to be a joint venture. It is not a solo play. Fiscal deficit is one major concern in the macroeconomic scenario so that has to be handled ... Supply-side response is also needed for inflation management."

Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram told Reuters in an interview in Tokyo on Saturday that the government was committed to bringing about a "fiscal correction".

Chidambaram, who was appointed in August, said he hoped that fiscal measures taken so far and planned in the future would encourage the RBI to take some "calibrated risks".

A government panel warned last month had taken the country to a "fiscal precipice" and could hit 6.1 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year to March 2013.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield eased marginally by one basis point to 8.16 percent as some traders drew comfort from Khan's comments about moving in tandem.

Inflation data released on Monday had all but dashed slim hopes of a rate cut this month. The data showed September headline inflation at a 10-month high of 7.81 percent. The RBI's policy repo rate currently stands at 8 percent. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)