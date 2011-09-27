MUMBAI, Sept 27 India's central bank said on Tuesday that infrastructure companies looking to raise funds in renminbi via overseas borrowing, as recently permitted by the government, can do so under the approval route, subject to the annual cap of $1 billion.

India relaxed overseas borrowing rules in mid-September allowing infrastructure firms to raise Chinese yuan-denominated debt while also raising the borrowing limits for companies with a view to boosting capital inflows.

"Once approved, the approval of the Reserve Bank will be valid for a period of three months from the date of issue of the approval letter and the loan agreement should be executed within the validity period," the central bank notification said.

The amended policy will be effective immediately, it said.

