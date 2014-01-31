MUMBAI Jan 31 The Reserve Bank of India will
cut the ceiling on its swap windows for 3-5 year foreign
currency non-resident deposits FCNR-(B) by 100 basis points from
March 1, the central bank said on Friday.
The new rates will be LIBOR/Swap plus 300 basis points, down
from LIBOR/Swap plus 400 bps earlier for maturities of three to
five years, the central bank said.
That returns the ceiling on its swap windows for these
maturities to the same levels as before August last year. The
central bank had raised the ceiling to LIBOR/Swap plus 400 bps
to help attract more inflows from abroad.
The ceiling on its swap windows for FCNR-(B) of more than
one-year but less than three-year maturities will remain at the
existing LIBOR/Swap plus 200 basis points.
Separately, the central bank also extended the timeline for
banks offering variable interest rates on incremental
non-resident external (NRE) deposits until Feb. 28 from Jan. 31.
However, from March 1, the rates will have to be set at par
with comparable local interest rates for rupee deposits, the RBI
added.
For full statement, double click: link.reuters.com/zyk56v
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)