MUMBAI Aug 19 India raised the cap on foreign
direct investment in asset reconstruction companies (ARC) to 74
percent from 49 percent, the central bank said on Monday,
another measure to attract capital inflows to support a sagging
rupee.
The foreign investment limit of 74 percent in the company
will include both foreign direct investment and foreign
institutional investment with a single portfolio investor not
allowed to exceed 10 percent of paid-up capital in the ARC, the
Reserve Bank of India said.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Toby Chopra)