MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
MUMBAI Jan 29 The Reserve Bank of India has enhanced the sub-limit for foreign investment in government bonds to $10 billion from $5 billion with immediate effect.
However, the overall foreign investment limit cap remains at $30 billion, the RBI said on Wednesday.
Currently, only about 22.88 percent of the previous $5 billion sub-limit has been utilised, according to data on the National Securities Depository Ltd website.
The sub-limit is applicable for long-term foreign investors including sovereign wealth funds, multilateral agencies, foreign central banks, pension, insurance and endowment funds, the RBI said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Trump administration took an unusual step on Friday in its efforts to defang the U.S. financial consumer watchdog created after the banking crisis, with the executive branch of the federal government telling a court that one of its own agencies is violating the U.S. Constitution.
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.