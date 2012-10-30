MUMBAI Oct 30 The Reserve Bank of India is looking for a "little more detail" on how the government would implement its fiscal roadmap in the short and medium term, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said the government aims to nearly halve its fiscal deficit to 3 percent of GDP by 2017. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)