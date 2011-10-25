MUMBAI Oct 25 India's central bank chief warned of inflationary risks if the government's fiscal deficit for the current fiscal year ending in March exceeds the targeted 4.6 percent of gross domestic product.

Governor Duvvuri Subbarao added it was not necessary that the Reserve Bank of India will maintain systemic liquidity only through open market operations.

He was speaking at the post policy meeting with media persons on Tuesday.

India's central bank raised interest rates on Tuesday for the 13th time since early 2010 to battle stubbornly high inflation but signalled it may end the tightening cycle that has put it at odds with peers more concerned about weak global growth. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)