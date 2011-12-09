PUNE, India, Dec 9 India's food inflation is softening, but still remains high, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the central bank, said on Friday, adding demand and supply forces were contributing to persistent food inflation.

There is no alternative to containing food inflation other than raising supply, he added.

India's annual food inflation eased to its lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years in late November, driven by a sharp fall in prices of vegetables and protein-rich food, bolstering the case for a pause in rates when the central bank reviews policy next week. [ID: nL3E7N82SF]

India's headline inflation stayed stubbornly above 9 percent for the 11th month in October, despite 13 rate increases by the RBI since March 2010. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)