PUNE, India, Dec 9 India's food inflation
is softening, but still remains high, Subir Gokarn, a deputy
governor of the central bank, said on Friday, adding demand and
supply forces were contributing to persistent food inflation.
There is no alternative to containing food inflation other
than raising supply, he added.
India's annual food inflation eased to its lowest in nearly
three-and-a-half years in late November, driven by a sharp fall
in prices of vegetables and protein-rich food, bolstering the
case for a pause in rates when the central bank reviews policy
next week. [ID: nL3E7N82SF]
India's headline inflation stayed stubbornly above 9 percent
for the 11th month in October, despite 13 rate increases by the
RBI since March 2010.
