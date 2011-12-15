MUMBAI Dec 15 India's central bank on Thursday reduced the net overnight open position limit (NOOPL) of authorised dealers in the foreign exchange market with immediate effect, potentially reducing capacity of market participants for taking trading positions.

"Intra-day open position/daylight limit of authorised dealers should not exceed the existing NOOPL approved by the Reserve Bank of India," the central bank said in a notification on its website.

"Revised limits in respect of individual banks are being advised to the authorised dealers separately," it said.

The Indian rupee ended near the day's highs of 53.64/65 per dollar, slightly higher than Wednesday's close but well above a record low of 54.30 plumbed in early deals. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Malini Menon)