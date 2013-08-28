MUMBAI Aug 28 The Reserve Bank of India has
decided to open a forex swap window to meet the daily dollar
requirements of three state-run oil marketing companies, it
said, as part of its steps to stabilise the rupee that fell to a
record low on Wednesday.
Under the swap facility, the RBI will undertake sell/buy of
the dollar-rupee forex swaps for a fixed tenure with the
companies - Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp
and Bharat Petroleum Corp - through a
designated bank, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The swap facility takes immediate effect and will remain in
place until further notice, it said.
The Indian rupee slumped to a record low near 69 to the
dollar on Wednesday on growing worries that foreign investors
will continue to sell out of a country facing stiff economic
challenges and volatile global markets.
