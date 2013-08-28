MUMBAI Aug 28 The Reserve Bank of India has decided to open a forex swap window to meet the daily dollar requirements of three state-run oil marketing companies, it said, as part of its steps to stabilise the rupee that fell to a record low on Wednesday.

Under the swap facility, the RBI will undertake sell/buy of the dollar-rupee forex swaps for a fixed tenure with the companies - Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp - through a designated bank, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The swap facility takes immediate effect and will remain in place until further notice, it said.

The Indian rupee slumped to a record low near 69 to the dollar on Wednesday on growing worries that foreign investors will continue to sell out of a country facing stiff economic challenges and volatile global markets. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)