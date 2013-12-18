BRIEF-DCB Bank approves raising up to 4 bln rupees via QIP
Says approved raising capital via share issue worth 4 billion rupees to qualified institutional buyers
MUMBAI Dec 18 India's central bank is currently not buying dollars from the forex market to increase its foreign exchange reserves, its chief Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday.
"We are not, in a sense, targeting an exchange rate and, therefore, we are not going into the market and buying reserves at this point to increase the foreign exchange reserves," Rajan said in a post-policy press conference.
"We have not done that and the increase in reserves thus far have come from those windows," he said, referring to the two concessional forex swap facilities opened by the central bank during the rupee crisis.
Says units win land auctions for a combined 2.1 billion yuan ($304.46 million)
Has reduced rates on its residential mortgage range by up to 0.5 pct, with mortgages now available from 2.88 pct.